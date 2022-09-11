Bears vs. 49ers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Chicago Bears kick off their regular season against the San Francisco 49ers in a battle between two second-year quarterbacks looking to firmly establish themselves. Justin Fields is coming off an impressive preseason performance with three first-half touchdowns in Cleveland, while Trey Lance may need to play well to hold off the returning Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 49ers restructured Garoppolo's contract to keep him as the number two, but his incentive-based contract and experience edge has some wondering how long the leash is for Lance.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco recently said, "the onus is certainly on Trey Lance to prove it every week." How will it affect Lance's play if he's constantly looking over his shoulder with any miscue he makes?

'Niner head coach Kyle Shanahan also recently revealed that Lance came in seventh place in their vote for team captains, which is an odd thing even to reveal but also may point to Shanahan's

GAME TIME

Kickoff is scheduled for noon (CT) on Sunday, September 11, from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

TELEVISION

The game will air locally on FOX with Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston on the call, and if you live anywhere in the red area of this TV map courtesy of 506 Sports, then you get the Bears' game.

ODDS

Our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook have the 49ers as a 7-point favorite, with the over/under for the game at 40.

RADIO

Local radio is heard on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, with Jeff Joniak handling the play-by-play, Tom Thayer on color, and Mark Grote serving as the sideline reporter.

The Bears' Spanish-language feed is heard on TUDN Deportes Radio 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with play-by-play by Omar Ramos and analyst Miguel Esparza.

STREAMING

