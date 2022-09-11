Bears vs 49ers: Live updates and open thread

The Chicago Bears‘ 2022 season is finally getting underway as they host the San Francisco 49ers at high noon. Windy City Gridiron’s content creators are always active on Twitter, so we’ll embed a couple of their threads here as they fire off live updates and thoughts about today’s game.

You can check out ESPN’s Gamecast for live statistical updates.

Keep in mind our open threads are all rated WCG-MA, so there may be some occasional salty language that pops up.

Check out what Jeff Berckes is Tweeting about here.

And here’s the Twitter thread from Rahul Ramachandran.

When the game ends, be on the lookout (listenout?) for Robert Schmitz’s Bear With Me post-game Podcast on the WCG Podcast channel, which is available everywhere you find your podcasts, including these platforms, Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!

2nd City Gridiron is our fun and exciting video home so hit the link and help us grow that brand!