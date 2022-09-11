Bears Vs 49ers: NFL Week 1 Pre-Party Open Thread

Good morning. Welcome to week one of the rest of Justin Fields’ tenure as the Bears’ starting quarterback.

For all the discussion about the Bears’ lack of receivers, lack of offensive line, and focus on defense, that much is at least settled business for 2022 - turning things over to Fields to see if he can be the guy for the Bears.

Most predictions have the Bears being not very good - the Vegas line has them at 5.5 wins, Sports Illustrated wrote them off as 3-14 - but it’s a long season and the Bears still stand a chance at being competitive in a lot of games.

Meanwhile, in San Francisco, the 49ers are turning the reins over to Trey Lance after falling one step shy of the Super Bowl with Jimmy Garappolo. The questions for the Niners are less about their personnel and more about the young signal caller himself and his readiness to take the Niners’ offense to the next level.

Having Nick Bosa on defense always offers a little more breathing room.

If the Navy and Orange want to open their season on a win, they’ll be looking at a few things - getting the ground game and offense going to keep that pass rush off balance and harassing Trey Lance into raw-player mistakes.

And with George Kittle’s availability in question, the Bears may stand a better chance than we think.

Welcome to week one. Bear Down, my friends.

We don’t have the availability to do the live show this week, but we didn’t want to leave everyone without a kickoff WCGSL. We ran it on Thursday and recorded it, and here are the over two hours of Bears talk that ensued.