NFL Week 2 Odds: Bears are 9.5 point underdogs in Green Bay

The Chicago Bears won their opening game 19 to 10 against a tough 49ers team on a rain-soaked afternoon in the Windy City, while the Green Bay Packers lost 23 to 7 in Minnesota. But the opening odds from our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Packers as a big week two favorite. Chicago travels to Lambeau Field for a Sunday Night Football matchup, and the opening line has them a 9.5 point underdog with an over/under of 44 points.

The Bears have lost their last six games against the Packers and haven't won in Green Bay since 2015.

Chicago hasn't had much recent success against the Packers in primetime, so when you consider that, plus that Green Bay is looking to avoid an 0-2 divisional hole, and Aaron Rodgers is looking to bounce back after struggling against the Vikings, then you can understand why they're favored.

The moneyline is +330 if you think they can win the game outright, but if you aren't that adventurous, do you think the Bears can cover?