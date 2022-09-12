Picks and Profits: Seahawks v Broncos

To close out Week 1, the NFL gifts the football community with the Russell Wilson game. Wilson, if you’ll remember, was rumored to be on the trading block last year where he was heavily linked to the Chicago Bears. The trade reportedly hit a snap in the form of Pete Carroll and Chicago went on to draft Justin Fields.

Wilson got his wish this off season as the rebuilding Seahawks sent the star signal caller to Denver to compete in a loaded AFC West. The NFL schedule makers couldn’t wait to showcase his return to the Emerald City with a primetime game in Week 1. Wilson certainly wants to show out for his new ball club in front of his old team. Expect Wilson to take deep shots to Courtland Sutton early and often in this one and for the Broncos to announce their presence as a legitimate AFC contender.

