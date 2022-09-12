It’s A Bears Win Den! September 12, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

This song is the first single released by John Prine’s son Tommy. Give it a listen!

BEARRRSSSS

Week 1 Post Game - The Irish Bears Network - Call it Bear Weather, call it an act of providence. Call it new coaching, a new scheme, broken plays and an upset if you want. Call it any of those things - but the Chicago Bears soundly beat the San Francisco 49ers today. A victory for the new head coach, Matt Eberflus, in his debut

'That was a snapshot moment, for sure': How Justin Fields helped the Bears to win over the 49ers - CHGO - The Bears' 19-10 victory over the 49ers wasn't pretty, but having a quarterback like Justin Fields helped Chicago come away with a win.

Bears Game Grades: Wet and wild second half redeems shaky start - CHGO - It wasn’t the prettiest win — far from it — but each unit had something to proud of. Here’s how each grouping graded out …

CHGO Bears Podcast: Justin Fields drowns the 49ers in second half - CHGO - Who needs a dome? Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears took awhile to get going, but Matt Eberflus and the new coaching staff made adjustments in a huge (and wet!) 19-10 victory in Week One. Adam Hoge, Mark Carman, Will DeWitt and Greg Braggs Jr. break it all down on the CHGO Bears Postgame Show.

Bears slip, then slide to victory in season opener vs. 49ers - Bears Wire - The Bears upset the 49ers 19-10 to open the season, and the offense had some fun celebrating as heavy rain came down on Soldier Field.

Studs and duds from Bears’ Week 1 win vs. 49ers - Bears Wire - We're taking a look at the studs and duds from the Bears' Week 1 upset win against the 49ers.

49ers Stunned by Bears & Weather in Opener - Gridiron Heroics - The San Francisco 49ers started their season on a wet and windy day in Chicago ending in disappointing loss to the Chicago Bears, 19-10. It was a tale of two halves for the 49ers opener on Sunday to open their season. Tale of Two Halves 49ers Edge Rusher Nick Bosa chasing

Week One Victory a Significant Moment for Head Coach Matt Eberflus - Da Bears Blog - It was a dreary affair. Then halftime happened.

Haugh: Bears shock NFL world with win over 49ers - 670 The Score - The Bears’ 19-10 win against the 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field was an example of what happens when the coachiest of football coaches gets complete and total buy-in from a bunch of players with much to prove in the NFL.

Matt Eberflus’ vision shines through Bears in winning debut - 670 The Score - The Bears earned a 19-10 win over the 49ers on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field as Matt Eberflus earned a victory in his head coaching debut.

Ellis: Bears weather first storm of Eberflus era, literally - 670 The Score - Perhaps the Bears’ most impressive win Sunday wasn’t their 19-10 victory against the 49ers but instead how they dealt with Mother Nature.

Bernstein: Bears wash away some old habits, 49ers - 670 The Score - The dream of some kind of surprise season from the Bears gets a little bit of well-earned life at the very least after a second half like they had in a 19-10 win against the 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Justin Fields delivers late, Trey Lance falls short in windy, rainy Chicago - ProFootballTalk - On a wet and muddy day in Chicago, two young quarterbacks struggled for much of the game. But in the end, Bears quarterback Justin Fields did enough to lead his team over Trey Lance and the 49ers.

Bears punter Trenton Gill hit with bizarre penalty in opening home game - NBC Sports Chicago - Rookie punter Trenton Gill was called for unsportsmanlike conduct for bringing a towel on the field to wipe the wet surface.

Fittingly, Bears coach Matt Eberflus got his first win the hard way - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears were sloppier than their playing surface in the first half, but, with rare exception, stuck to the discipline that their new coach preached with religious zeal all offseason long. That’s the way they have to win games this year — they’ll be outgunned most weeks.

Bears bites: Surprises on offense, trampling Trey Lance and Dominique Robinson shines - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ most productive offensive players were wide receiver Dante Pettis and running back Khalil Herbert. That was quite a departure from expectations that they’d be led by running back David Montgomery (26 yards on 17 carries), wide receiver Darnell Mooney (one catch for eight yards) and tight end Cole Kmet (one target, no catches).

Two takeaways from Bears game vs. 49ers: That’ll work - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears lived up to the promise of forcing more turnovers in Matt Eberflus’ defense in the season-opener, as Jaylon Johnson’s forced fumble, Jaquan Brisker’s recovery and Eddie Jackson’s fourth-quarter interception played key roles in a 19-10 victory at Soldier Field.

Justin Fields’ sliding celebration caps Chicago Bears win - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields had more than one "snapshot moment" as he helped lead a 19-10 upset of the San Francisco 49ers.

Chicago Bears defense's focus pays big dividends in Week 1 - Chicago Tribune - Eddie Jackson's perfectly executed, perfectly timed interception helped the Chicago Bears overcome a sloppy first half and upset the San Francisco 49ers.

Week 1: Chicago Bears rally for win in rainy, sloppy conditions - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears started slow with a scoreless first half but roared back after halftime for a 19-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

49ers vs Bears score: Notes from ugly Week 1 loss for San Francisco - Niners Wire - The San Francisco 49ers got off to a terrible start to the 2022 season in Chicago with a loss to the Bears.

49ers vs. Bears stats: Trey Lance pressured despite no blitzes - The Chicago Bears didn’t need to blitz even once to pressure San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance.

49ers vs. Bears: Everything we know following bad 49ers loss in Chicago - Niners Wire - Everything we know in the immediate aftermath of a bad 49ers loss to the Bears.

Kyle Shanahan frustrated in loss to Bears; felt like the team lost control in the second half - Niners Nation - The 49ers were frustrated, to say the least

49ers news: Niners open up as 8.5-point favorites over the Seahawks for Week 2 - Niners Nation - That line tells you that today was more of an anomaly than anything

49ers vs Bears final score: San Francisco collapses in the second half; falls to Chicago 19-10 - Niners Nation - San Francisco 49ers fall to the Chicago Bears in 2022 season opener. We didn’t expect that to happen ...

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Week 2 Odds - Bears are 9.5 point underdogs in Green Bay - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears won their opening game 19 to 10 against a tough 49ers team on a rain-soaked afternoon in the Windy City, while the Green Bay Packers lost 23 to 7 in Minnesota.

Curl: Chicago Bears start slow but explode in second half to trample San Francisco 49ers in upset victory - Windy City Gridiron - These frisky Bears gave us a scare in the first half then put on a show in the second

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home — yes that link does go to the Run Pass Opinion channel, and that’s because we’ll soon be moving our channel over there! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.