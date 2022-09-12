Bears make roster moves

On Monday, September 12, the Chicago Bears released Lachavious Simmons from their practice squad and had defensive lineman Mike Pennel Jr. terminate his practice squad contract with the team.

The Bears then re-signed Pennel to their 53-man roster and signed defensive lineman Andre Anthony and offensive lineman Michael Niese to their practice squad.

The 6’4”, 251 pound Anthony was a seventh-round pick of the Buccaneers this year after playing his college ball at LSU.

Niese was a Broncos UDFA this year from Temple with the athletic profile that the Bears look for.

There was a rumor today on Twitter that the Browns signed corner Thomas Graham Jr. off the Bears practice squad, but that was not on today’s wire.