You just knew our friends over at Breaking T would be bringing us some new Chicago Bears apparel featuring the QB1, Justin Fields, and his Victory Slide after that huge with against the 49ers. The NFL was replaying that iconic week one moment all night on their highlight shows and their social media channels, and now you can own a piece of history with their officially licensed version of Fields’ headfirst slide.

JUSTIN FIELDS: VICTORY SLIDE Officially licensed product of the National Football League Players Association. Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in heather gray. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL Hoodie: Premium cotton/poly blended-fleece in heather gray. Drawcord in gray. Front pouch pocket. Unisex sizing. S-3XL Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in heather gray. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12 Women’s V-Neck T-Shirt: Relaxed fit, 100% cotton v-neck in heather gray. Fits just right without being too tight. S-XL Designed by Colin Gauntlett. Screened in the USA. Breaking T

The Victory Slide is just one of many fresh Bears graphics that feature Justin Fields, but you can also snag a Roquan Smith shirt or hoodie or take it back to the old school with some of the other designs in their Chicago Football Collection.