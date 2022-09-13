The Bear’s Den, September 13, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Four Positives, Three Concerns from Sunday’s Victory Over the Niners - Da Bears Blog - Thoughts on Sunday’s Bears win.

Bears’ Johnson wishes Adams was still on Packers - 670 The Score - While most in the NFC North were happy to see the Packers trade star receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders in March, that wasn’t the case for Bears third-year cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Dominique Robinson shares trick for beating Trent Williams - 670 The Score - Bears rookie pass rusher Dominique Robinson picked up 1.5 sacks in a win against the 49ers on Sunday, and he later shared his trick to beating All-Pro offensive tackle Trent Williams.

Watch: Fields gives game balls to Eberflus, Poles - 670 The Score - Bears quarterback Justin Fields made sure to commemorate the occasion in proper fashion after the organization’s new regime earned a win Sunday in its debut.

NFL analyst calls out Ex-Bears coach after upset win over San Francisco 49ers - NBC Sports Chicago - Kyle Brandt of “Good Morning Football” calls out ex-Bears coach Mike Martz for past comments after stunning win over 49ers.

“The Bears suck, the Bears are the worst team in the league, and the Bears are going 0-17”. I’m here for Kyle Brandt calling out Mike Martz #DaBears #BearDown pic.twitter.com/5Wf1zjrphr — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) September 12, 2022

Film study: Analyzing Justin Fields, a scramble TD and two picks - Chicago Sun-Times - So far, so good. The Bears have plenty to fix after their opener, but they get to do so while sitting at 1-0.

‘A rookie is just a title’: Bears newcomers make good first impression - Chicago Sun-Times - Defensive end Dominique Robinson had a sack on his fourth NFL snap, safety Jaquan Brisker recovered a fumble on his fifth NFL snap and cornerback Kyler Gordon and left tackle Braxton Jones looked like they belonged as 11 rookies contributed to Sunday’s 19-10 victory over the 49ers.

Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers game has a twist in Week 2 - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith anticipates an angry Aaron Rodgers in the Week 2 meeting with the Green Bay Packers. "You wouldn’t want it any other way."

Dominique Robinson wasn't ready to celebrate his first sack, but his preparation earned him it - CHGO - Chicago Bears rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson made multiple plays in his professional debut and its due to being where he belongs.

CHGO Bears Podcast: VICTORY MONDAY! Was the Chicago Bears win vs the 49ers a surprise? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses the Chicago Bears victory over the 49ers and debates if it was a surprise.

7 Takeaways from the Bears’ comeback victory over the 49ers - Bears Wire - From Justin Fields outdueling Trey Lance to the impactful play of the Bears rookies, here are our takeaways from Sunday's win.

Bears beat 49ers: 5 most important plays in Week 1 upset win - NBC Sports Chicago - There were huge plays on both offense and defense that paved the way to victory.

No, the Bears did not beat the 49ers because of the rain - NBC Sports Chicago - There was a downpour at Soldier Field in the waning moments of Week 1's home opener. But that wasn't the sole reason the Bears came away with the upset.

Bears tackle Larry Borom records impeccable PFF grade after Week 1 - NBC Sports Chicago- Bears offensive tackle, Larry Borom, lands as the 14th highest graded tackle in Week 1.

Bears' Matt Eberflus hands out awards, loafs for Week 1 game - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears honeymoon with their upset win over the 49ers is already over.

Chicago Bears: Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on Justin Fields, Week 1 win - Chicago Tribune - Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears rallied in the second half to open the season with a 19-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in sloppy conditions at Soldier Field.

Bears notes: Byron Pringle likens Justin Fields’ steadiness to Patrick Mahomes - Chicago Sun-Times - Plus, a look at the running back carries, Jaylon Johnson’s shutdown performance and more.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus avoids fixating on Packers, but rivalry will define his tenure - Chicago Sun-Times - The last three Bears coaches came and went quickly, and they went a combined 3-15 against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

San Francisco 49ers injuries: Elijah Mitchell out 2 months - Niners Wire - The 49ers won't have starting RB Elijah Mitchell for two months after he suffered a knee injury vs. the Bears.

49ers vs. Bears: What was good, bad for San Francisco - Bears Wire - The 49ers had a lot go wrong in their Week 1 loss to the Bears, but a lot went right, too.

49ers injury news: Elijah Mitchell is expected to miss two months with a sprained MCL - Niners Nation

- More carries for Deebo? Or do the rookies pick up the slack?

Winners and losers from 49ers Week 1 loss in Chicago - Niners Nation - Let’s discuss some of the positives

49ers Position-by-position grades from the painful 19-10 loss to the Bears - Niners Nation - It was a tale of two halves for the 49ers, who blew a 10-point lead in Week 1.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears make roster moves - Windy City Gridiron - On Monday, September 12, the Chicago Bears released Lachavious Simmons from their practice squad and had defensive lineman Mike Pennel Jr. terminate his practice squad contract with the team.

Leming's 10 Takes after the Chicago Bears’ impressive Week 1 upset victory - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears are (1-0) for just the second time in 10 years after their improbable 19-10 victory at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon. We’ll dive into our 10 takes following the impressive win.

Wiltfong & Berckes' Bear & Balanced: A chillier look at Bears vs 49ers - Windy City Gridiron - JB & Lester rewatched the Bears vs 49ers game and they have some cooler takes right here.

Wiltfong's Bears vs 49ers: Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s the full playing time breakdown for the Bears, a spotlight on some individual stats, and also a few team statistics from their week one victory over the 49ers.

Infante's Notes: Bears rally from behind, defeat 49ers in Week 1 - Windy City Gridiron - Monsoon-like conditions weren’t enough to hinder the Bears at Soldier Field.

THE RULES

