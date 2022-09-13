Bears Reacts Survey: Week 2 Confidence level

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Chicago Bears find themselves sitting at 1-0 after a hard-fought victory against the San Fransisco 49ers on Sunday. Our fans were feeling extremely confident about the franchise's direction before that shocker of a win, so where are you now?

Please vote in our latest SB Nation Reacts poll to let us know where your current confidence level is sitting.

Sure the first-place Bears will travel north of the border to take on the Green Bay Packers for Sunday Night Football, but this poll isn't about your thoughts on how they'll fare in that game but rather your big-picture thoughts on the prospects of the Ryan Poles/Matt Eberflus era.

Win or lose in week one, I was confident that this team is on the right path, and seeing how the H.I.T.S. principles showed up in the rain strengthened that notion.