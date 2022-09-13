 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down offensive wrinkles, stingy defense, and a wet Chicago win

Robert S. is talking through the tape from the Bears’ big win over the San Francisco 49ers live on Second City Gridiron right now — check it out at the link below!

By Robert Schmitz
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Hey Bears fans! I’m live on our YouTube channel (Second City Gridiron) right now walking through the film from the Bears-49ers game! A link to the stream is available below.

Throughout the stream I plan to talk through...

  • The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Bears’ offensive performance
  • Justin Fields’ highs (and Justin Fields’ lows)
  • Schematic improvement within the Bears’ offense
  • What did the Bears’ defense do to stifle the 49ers?
  • How did the Bears’ rookies perform?
  • What this game means for the rest of the season
  • And much, much more...

Check it out and let me know what you think!

Each Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film to help us all understand the intricacies of the game of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!

