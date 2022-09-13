Breaking down offensive wrinkles, stingy defense, and a wet Chicago win

Hey Bears fans! I’m live on our YouTube channel (Second City Gridiron) right now walking through the film from the Bears-49ers game! A link to the stream is available below.
Throughout the stream I plan to talk through...
- The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Bears’ offensive performance
- Justin Fields’ highs (and Justin Fields’ lows)
- Schematic improvement within the Bears’ offense
- What did the Bears’ defense do to stifle the 49ers?
- How did the Bears’ rookies perform?
- What this game means for the rest of the season
- And much, much more...
Check it out and let me know what you think!
Each Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film to help us all understand the intricacies of the game of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!
