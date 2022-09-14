The Bear’s Den, September 14, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SHOWTUNES SPECIAL*

BEARRRSSSS

Bears’ win vs. 49ers filled with bright spots for future of rebuild - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears’ Week 1 win had Matt Eberflus’ fingerprints all over it, but there were more bright spots than the head coach’s teachings paying dividends.

Dannehy: Opener Displays the 2022 Recipe for Success - Da Bears Blog - If you are hoping, for the first time in your life, to see a Chicago Bears team air it out, the 2022 edition is unlikely to fulfill those desires. But there does exist an offensive recipe for this vintage to succeed and it was almost on full display Sunday.

Martz shares unhinged rants on Lance, Fields - 670 The Score - Former NFL head coach Mike Martz delivered unhinged rants on 49ers quarterback Trey Lance and Bears quarterback Justin Fields while criticizing their play in Chicago’s ugly 19-10 win Sunday at rain-soaked Soldier Field.

Justin Fields’ defining moment had shades of Lamar Jackson - 670 The Score - On the “Take The North” podcast, David Haugh and Dan Wiederer discussed Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ performance in his team’s win against the 49ers on Sunday and his defining moment.

Ellis: In defense of bad-weather football, which rules - 670 The Score - Dome football is inevitable for the Bears as they eye a move to Arlington Heights, so let us fondly remember the glory that is bad-weather football before it becomes a thing of the past.

Matt Eberflus’ Bears revive spirit of Lovie Smith era - Chicago Sun-Times - Smith created an expectation of accountability and discipline. The players bought into it with fervor. This Eberflus-coached team recalls the early days of Smith’s tenure.

Bears 1st-and-10: What’s not to like about Matt Eberflus’ debut? - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s too early to celebrate the dawn of a new era, but even skeptics have to admit that Eberflus’ season-opening upset was notable for two things: There was no fluke factor, and there were minimal red flags.

Former Bears quarterback Erik Kramer: ‘I was sick beyond my control’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Kramer, who survived a suicide attempt in 2015, is the personification of resilience and hope.

Justin Fields: Week 1 review of Chicago Bears QB - Chicago Bears - The Chicago Bears’ first touchdown of the season could prove symbolic for the mission the organization faces: When things are a mess, just try to make something happen.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Which Chicago Bears need to "get better" heading into Packers week? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew looks at some Bears players that need to get better heading into Packers week.

Bears Rewatch Revelations: Multiple young players stand out as Chicago wills itself to victory - CHGO - Here are some key things you may have missed while watching the Chicago Bears' victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Game balls: 5 standouts from the Bears’ win over 49ers - Bears Wire - Here is who earned game balls with impressive performances in a Week 1 win over the 49ers.

NFC North power rankings: Who’s king in the North in Week 1? - Bears Wire - See how the teams in the NFC North stack up against one another following week one.

How Bears' Braxton Jones assessed NFL debut vs. Nick Bosa, 49ers - NBC Sports Chicago - Braxton Jones had an up-and-down NFL debut, but he hung in there and knows what the next step in his development is.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

New texts show former Mississippi governor helped funnel welfare funds to Brett Favre for USM volleyball stadium - ProFootballTalk - Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today reports that newly-revealed text messages show that former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant helped funnel federal welfare funds toward the building of a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, at Favre’s behest. Per the report, the texts show that Bryant guided Favre on how to write a funding proposal so that it would be granted.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Cardinals respond to claim of Chiefs injuries due to loose turf at State Farm Stadium - ProFootballTalk - “The entire field was replaced on Monday, August 22nd — the day after the last home preseason game vs. Baltimore — so it had it almost three full weeks before the Week One game vs. Kansas City,” Cardinals spokesman Mark Dalton told PFT via text message. “That’s more than enough time for the Tifway Bermuda 419 hybrid sod to take root, especially in 109 degrees and abundant sunshine.”

Nathaniel Hackett: "Looking back at it, we definitely should have gone for it" - ProFootballTalk - Ya think?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Schmitz: Breaking down offensive wrinkles, stingy defense, and a wet Chicago win - Windy City Gridiron - Robert S. is talking through the tape from the Bears’ big win over the San Francisco 49ers live on Second City Gridiron right now — check it out at the link below!

Bears Reacts Survey: Week 2 Confidence level - Windy City Gridiron - Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to...

Householder's Stock up, stock down: Chicago Bears-San Francisco 49ers recap - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears started their season with an upset win and now let’s dive deeper into who impressed and who didn’t.

Gabriel: A Scouts’ Take on the Bears and week 1 - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel has some thoughts about what he saw from the Bears and around the NFL for week one.

Berckes' Ten Thoughts on the NFL: Bears Win, Packers Lose - Windy City Gridiron - Week 1 is in the books, I’ve got some thoughts

