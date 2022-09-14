Bears re-sign Michael Schofield, place Alex Leatherwood on NFI with an illness

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears placed offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on their Reserve/Non-Football Illness list, and reports are that it’s due to mononucleosis. To take his place on the 53-man roster, the Bears re-signed offensive lineman Michael Schofield III.

The 31-year Schofield was with the Bears briefly this offseason, and he has 81 starts (102 games) in his NFL career from 2015 to 2021 with the Broncos, Chargers, and Panthers.

As for Leatherwood, head coach Matt Eberflus said they “feel great about where he is and him coming back,” but he’ll miss a minimum of four weeks on the NFI.

In other Bears news, the honorary captain for this week’s game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football will be former Packer and current rotational right guard Lucas Patrick.

Also, the Bears listed two players on their injury report today, both as limited, rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) and reserve tackle Riley Reiff (shoulder).