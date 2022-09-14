NFL Blitz: Walter Payton

Our friends over at Homage have another must-buy added to their Chicago Bears apparel line. Hopefully, you guys were all ready with their Bears’ Victory Monday shirt after that outstanding Chicago win against the 49ers, but now you can really pay Homage with this classic NFL Blitz-inspired Walter Payton shirt!

Their Blitz collection drops on Thursday, so make sure you take advantage by picking that up on 9/15/22, plus here are some of their upcoming specials.

Thursday Night Flash Sale: 20% off NFL (some exclusions apply) - 9/15/22 (tomorrow) from 6pm to Midnight

20% off NFL (some exclusions apply) - 9/15/22 (tomorrow) from 6pm to Midnight Sunday Sale: $5 off Tees and $10 off Fleece (hoodies/crewnecks/etc.) - 9/18/22

$5 off Tees and $10 off Fleece (hoodies/crewnecks/etc.) - 9/18/22 Weekend Sale: 15% off 2+ or 20% off any purchase of 3+ items (some exclusions apply) - 9/24/22 and 9/25/22

Homage loves to represent that old-school style with their t-shirts, hoodies, and jackets, but this Sweetness retro design hits on many levels.

Remember, their Blitz collection isn’t available until Thursday, and they have that 20% sale starting at 6pm.