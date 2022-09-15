Picks and Profits: Chargers at Chiefs

NFC West football promises to be a whole lot of fun this season and we get a primetime game to kick off Week 2 featuring two of the best quarterbacks in the game. Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert regularly hit “wow” throws that would land on most quarterback career highlights. This will be a matchup with implications in the AFC West divisional race but also for the the watercooler on the “he did what?!” moments that make this game so special.

The over/under is set appropriately high for a contest between these two gunslingers. When you have two offenses that have the capability of putting up 40+ points regularly squaring off on a short week, I like the hitting the over. The Chargers get 3.5 points as the away team, giving a slight nod to the Chiefs advantage at home. Because it’s a divisional game that could go either way, and the book is giving the the half point on the Chargers side of 3 points, I like the Chargers to keep it within 3. Furthermore, because I do think this is a last possession type of game, I’ll take my chances with the Chargers moneyline.

Check out where the rest of our writers are at with this one and hit up the comments below to let us know your picks.

You can find the latest on tonight’s game right here from our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

