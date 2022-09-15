The Bear’s Den, September 15, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bear Down Girl Podcast - Week 1 Recap - 49ers @ Bears - The Bears shocked the world apparently by beating the 49ers! I discuss all the top moments from the game and give my initial reactions to this huge win.

Packers rivalry ‘means a lot’ to Justin Fields, Bears as Week 2 tilt looms - NBC Sports Chicago - Matt Eberflus didn’t pay any attention to the Bears-Packers rivalry Wednesday. But Justin Fields and other players know the importance it holds.

Bears injury report: Velus Jones practices, Lucas Patrick still in cast - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears had a nearly clean injury report on Wednesday as they prepare to play the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Bears Week 1 overreactions: Will Khalil Herbert take David Montgomery’s job? - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears pulled off a huge upset win over the 49ers in Week 1. We asked fans for their reactions and overreactions to the win. They didn’t disappoint.

Trey Wingo on Bears-Packers matchup: ‘Green Bay is gettable’ - 670 The Score - The Bears’ matchup against the Packers on Sunday night at Lambeau Field is coming at an opportune time, personality and podcast host Trey Wingo said.

Eberflus downplays significance of first matchup vs. Packers - 670 The Score - Unlike many of his predecessors, current Bears coach Matt Eberflus has been quick to downplay the importance of facing the Packers for the first time in his tenure.

Bears place offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on NFI list - 670 The Score - The Bears have placed offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on the non-football injury list with an illness and have signed veteran offensive lineman Michael Schofield back to their active roster.

Bears rookie WR Velus Jones back at practice, hopeful to debut vs. Packers - Chicago Sun-Times - Jones missed out on a great collective performance by the Bears’ rookies in the season opener because of a hamstring injury.

Justin Fields embraces rivalry — ‘it means a lot to us’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has intentionally tried to not hype up Sunday’s game against the rival Packers.

Column: Are Chicago Bears facing Aaron Rodgers at right time? - Chicago Tribune - An old NFL adage is it's not who you play but when you play them. If you believe that, maybe the Chicago Bears are catching the rival Green Bay Packers at the right time.

Justin Fields: Chicago Bears QB's composure a highlight in win - Chicago Tribune - A lack of early offensive production amid ugly weather didn’t shake Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields. “He was able to move all those things aside."

The Bears Rookie Class Shows Out In Debut - The Irish Bears Network - Ryan Poles emphasized building through the draft during his introductory press conference, and it seems as though he hit the ball out of the park in his first attempt. It was somewhat of a bold statement at the time, as the Bears had only five picks due to the severe mismanagement of former general manager

How the Bears want to play defense against Aaron Rodgers - CHGO - Game planning to face Aaron Rodgers is no easy task for any defense, but here is how the Bears plan to disrupt the Packers' quarterback.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Can Justin Fields get his first win against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday? - CHGO - Can Justin Fields secure his first win against the Packers on Sunday? The crew discusses in today's CHGO Bears Podcast.

Bears scouting report: What to expect from Packers in Week 2 - NBC Sports Chicago - Take an in-depth look at the Packers' personnel, from Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, to Jaire Alexander, Kenny Clark and Quay Walker.

Why Justin Fields' mental toughness impressed Matt Eberflus the most - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears head coach praised his quarterback's ability to stay focused in crazy weather in Week 1 against the 49ers.

Velus Jones Jr. visualizing being 'dynamic playmaker' for Bears upon return - NBC Sports Chicago - Velus Jones Jr. returned to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday. He's hopeful he can make his NFL debut vs. the Packers and be a "dynamic playmaker" for the Bears.

Can Matt Eberflus change Bears’ fortunes vs. Aaron Rodgers? - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears players both old and new have been frustrated by the Packers’ four-time MVP quarterback — Robert Quinn is 0-9 against him. It’ll be an early challenge for Eberflus & Co. to find a solution to an old Bears problem.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers would’ve been happy to see Bears trade LB Roquan Smith - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears are rebuilding, and it’ll be a while until they reach the Packers’ level. But they have their attention.

Justin Fields bounced back — but now he needs a complete game - Chicago Sun-Times - As the Bears spend the season searching for signs that Fields can be their quarterback for the next decade, they want to see steady play to go with his flashes of athletic brilliance. Fields had good drives, quarters, and halves last season. His ability to turn the page at halftime Sunday was telling.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Russell Wilson on fourth-down decision: I was calling a play, and we were ready to go - ProFootballTalk - Russell Wilson had a fourth-down pass play he was ready to call when Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett decided he wanted to attempt a 64-yard field goal.

NFL officially removes Stephen Ross from four committees - ProFootballTalk - The various penalties imposed last month on Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton included the removal of Ross from any league committees on which he serves, indefinitely.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zimmerman: Brian Urlacher - The Hall of Fame Induction Process is very flawed - Windy City Gridiron - Brian Urlacher joins the Bears Banter Podcast!

Wiltfong: Bears re-sign Michael Schofield, place Alex Leatherwood on NFI with an illness - Windy City Gridiron - On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears placed offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on their Reserve/Non-Football Illness list, and reports are that it’s due to mononucleosis. To take his place on the 53-man...

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears Sackwatch 2022: Week 1 vs San Francisco 49ers - Windy City Gridiron - Lester’s Chicago Bears’ Sackwatch is back, but this year he’s adding a video breakdown to the party with a bonus play spotlight!

Leming's Bears Mailbag: Week 1 reactions, figuring out the o-line, concerns about Cairo Santos, and more - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears find themselves at (1-0) heading into a crucial Week 2 matchup at Lambeau Field against the (0-1) Green Bay Packers. With many still celebrating the surprising Week 1 victory, others are looking ahead to a big showdown on Sunday Night Football.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home — yes that link does go to the Run Pass Opinion channel, and that’s because we’ll soon be moving our channel over there! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.