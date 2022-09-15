Bears Over Beers: Focus on Dominique Robinson & Teven Jenkins

Welcome to a new season, a new-look Chicago Bears, and a new-look Bears Over Beers. This year, JB and EJ will take a closer look at a couple of players from the previous game to talk about their performance, progression, and how they fit into the future of the Chicago Bears. Up this week, defensive end Dominique Robinson and new right guard Teven Jenkins.

How did the rookie defensive end perform in limited snaps? How did the platoon at right guard look when Jenkins was on the field? Are these players building blocks for a young Chicago Bears team? Take a look or a listen below to find out.

Join JB and EJ every week as they dive into one or two players from the previous week’s game. Let us know in the comments your thoughts or find us on Twitter @gridironborn and @footballEJ.