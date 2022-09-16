Picks and Profits: Full Week 2 Slate

The undefeated Chicago Bears travel north to take on the winless Green Bay Packers as big underdogs. Sure. For the betting community, a giant number of points like that helps make the choice easy if you’re confident that the Bears HITS philosophy will keep the Bears competitive all year. As far as the moneyline, I’ll be cold, dead in the ground before I pick green and gold over navy and orange. I expect the Bears defense to continue some of the frustrations Aaron Rodgers faced in Week 1 against the Vikings and keep the score low and manageable, keeping the under in play. Watch the weather as the early forecast called for rain. Expect the score to stay low if the elements are a factor.

