The Bear’s Den, September 16, 2022

CHGO Bears Podcast: How the Chicago Bears Can Take Down Aaron Rodgers’ Packers on Sunday Night - CHGO - What do the Chicago Bears need to do to beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday Night? The CHGO Bears crew discusses in this episode.

Who is Dominique Robinson? - Gridiron Heroics - From quarterback to wide receiver to the Chicago Bears defensive end, Dominque Robinson has had quite the journey to the NFL.

Undefeated Bears Travel to Lambeau: Week Two Game Preview - Da Bears Blog - The Packers have never bothered me. There are many reasons for this.

Mike Martz: Justin Fields will never be a good pocket passer - 670 The Score - Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz backtracked from part of his recent criticism of quarterback Justin Fields by claiming he was misquoted, but Martz also doubled down on his belief that Fields never will be a good pocket passer.

Bears WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) misses practice - 670 The Score - After being sidelined from the Bears’ opener Sunday, rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. is in jeopardy of having his NFL debut pushed back again as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

Bears ready to face a ‘pissed off’ Aaron Rodgers - 670 The Score - “Don’t drink the Kool-Aid that there’s gloom and doom in Green Bay,” Williams said Thursday, relaying the message he passed along to his Chicago defense.

670 staff predictions: Bears-Packers - The Chicago Bears (1-0) visit the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday night. Here are game predictions from our 670 The Score hosts, producers and writers.

Bears vow faith in kicker Cairo Santos after 2 misses in downpour - Chicago Sun-Times - Even though Santos had missed an extra point in a deluge of rain five minutes earlier, the Bears didn’t seriously consider going for a two-point conversion after scoring their last touchdown Sunday.

Luke Getsy’s resolve breathes hope into Bears’ running game - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears averaged only 2.7 yards per carry against the 49ers in the opener but never gave up on the run — they finished with 99 yards on 37 carries. “We just have to stick to the plan and not get too caught up by the result too much right now,’’ Getsy said. ‘‘I think that paid off for us.”

Luke Getsy knows from experience not to write off 0-1 Packers - Chicago Sun-Times - Getsy was the quarterbacks coach/pass-game coordinator last season when the Packers lost their season opener 38-3 to the Saints. Aaron Rodgers had a passer rating of 36.8. Rodgers won 13 of his next 14 starts, though, and the Packers landed the top playoff seed in the NFC.

Bears-Packers podcast: Is Green Bay done for? - Chicago Sun-Times - Keep in mind it’s only Week 2.

Chicago Bears: Can defense add to Aaron Rodgers’ struggles? - Chicago Tribune - Will a young and hungry Chicago Bears defense have what it takes to add on to Aaron Rodgers’ September struggles Sunday night in Green Bay?

Bears WR Darnell Mooney: ‘I’m gonna be here for a while, and I’m gonna be a threat’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The NFL is full of cautionary tales about gifted players who were filtered out for reasons that had nothing to do with talent. Mooney’s story is the opposite: An illustration of how to set oneself apart in a hyper-competitive field.

Packers vs Bears Matchups: Aaron Rodgers Must Attack Young DBs - Acme Packing Company - If the Packers want to dominate on Sunday night, then Aaron Rodgers needs to pick on the young guys.

Packers film room: Green Bay struggles with the Vikings' coverages - Acme Packing Company - The Vikings new two deep safety scheme under defensive coordinator Ed Donatell gave the Packers offense fits through the use of cover-6, cover-8, and quarters.

Tom Brady: To beat the Saints, we have understand why we're losing to them - ProFootballTalk - Tom Brady has played the Saints four times in the regular season as a member of the Buccaneers. He has yet to win.

Ramachandran: 4 Bears to Keep an Eye on for Week 2 - Windy City Gridiron - It’s a renewal of the oldest rivalry in NFL history. Rahul gives you 4 Bears to look out for against the Packers.

Householder's Game preview: Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers Sunday Night Football - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are fresh off an upset win and their old nemesis is hosting off a bad loss, what could go wrong?

Berckes and Snyder's Bears Over Beers: Focus on Dominique Robinson & Teven Jenkins - Windy City Gridiron - JB and EJ take a deep dive on the Week 1 performances of Robinson and Jenkins

