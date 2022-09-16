Bears vs Packers Injury Report: Velus Jones Jr. is doubtful

The final gameday injury report for the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers is out, and as a reminder here are the three injury designations the NFL uses.

Out - Player will not play

Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play

Questionable - Player is not certain to play

The Bears only list rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. on their list as doubtful with that hamstring injury that had him miss last week too. He was limited on Wednesday but held out at practice both yesterday and today, which means it could be one more week before he makes his 2022 debut.

They have a few o-linemen that could be listed on the report; David Bakhtiari (Knee), Elgton Jenkins (Knee), and Jon Runyan (Concussion) have all either missed time or been limited this week

