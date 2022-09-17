It’s another outstanding episode of Making Monsters from Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, because this week is all about Chicago Bears rookie Dominique Robinson.

Taylor and Dylan’s show always spotlights the younger Bears’ players, and this week no younger Bear shined more than the fifth-rounder from Miami (Ohio) University. To get even deeper on him as a player, they spoke with Robinson’s college head coach, Chuck Martin, from Miami University. Coach Martin talks about the position changes his player went through and what the future holds for him in Chicago.

They also got a little help from our Bears Over Beers crew (JB & EJ) to break down some of Dominique’s film from his debut against the 49ers, and then they get a little into the Bears vs Packers Sunday Night game.

Check out their latest show right here:

