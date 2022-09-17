Bears elevate Dieter Eiselen, release 2 from the injured list

For the second week in a row, the Chicago Bears are elevating offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen from their practice squad. Teams are allowed to elevate up to 2 players per game from their practice squad, and with Eiselen getting the call-up, that likely means that he’ll be needed to back up at center.

Sam Mustipher started at center last week, with Lucas Patrick rotating in at right guard due to the cast on his right hand, and while it was unconventional, the Bears made it work. Once that cast is removed and Patrick can snap, he’ll likely go to center, leaving Teven Jenkins as the full-time right guard, with Mustipher as their backup center.

Earlier today, the Bears released wide receiver David Moore and defensive back Tavon Young from their injured reserve list with injury settlements.

Chicago travels to play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football tomorrow night.

Full practice squad rules can be found here along with Chicago’s current 16-man practice squad. The Bears’ current 53-man roster can be found here.