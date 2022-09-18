Bears vs. Packers: How to watch Week 2 matchup

This is the seventeenth straight season the Chicago Bears will have a primetime game aginst the Green Bay Packers... and there’s no need in getting into the record in those contents.

We all know it's been brutal. But a new year brings new hope, and the Bears will be looking to build off their surprising week one victory against the 49ers, a team that has traditionally been a thorn in Green Bay’s side. The Packers looked out of sorts in Minnesota last week, so you know they’ll be hyperfocused to get back on track.

Here’s everything you need to know about the week 2 matchup.

GAME TIME

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. (CT) on Sunday, September 18, from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

TELEVISION

The game will air nationally on NBC with play-by-play man Mike Tirico joined by analyst Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark reporting from the sidelines.

ODDS

Our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Packers as a 10-point favorite, with the over/under for the game at 42.5. If you like the Bears to win outright the moneyline is +330.

RADIO

Local radio is heard on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, with Jeff Joniak handling the play-by-play, Tom Thayer on color, and Mark Grote serving as the sideline reporter.

The Bears’ Spanish-language feed is heard on TUDN Deportes Radio 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with play-by-play by Omar Ramos and analyst Miguel Esparza.

STREAMING

