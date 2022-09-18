WCG Sunday Livestream: Week 2 - Bears Vs Packers

Good morning. Week two gives us Bears at Packers this year, and just as we all thought, the 1-0 current leaders of the NFC North take on the 0-1 team on the other side of the league’s oldest competitive series in Lambeau Field.

Oh, you mean we had those two teams reversed going in.

Last week the Chicago Bears made second-half adjustments (!), capitalized on the San Francisco 49ers many, many miscues (!!), Justin Fields kept plays alive and Dante Pettis reeled in a wide-open touchdown, Equanimeous St. Brown brought the keg, disco ball and touchdown of his own and it was all downhill from there for the Niners.

Last week, Christian Watson had a wide-open touchdown clank off his hands, Jaire Alexander lost his matchup against Justin Jefferson (9 receptions on 11 targets, 184 yards, 2 TD) and the Green Bay Packers were never able to get anything of significance going, dropping their first game of the year.

Last year the Packers dropped their first game of the season to the New Orleans Saints by a final of 38-3. Then they proceeded to win their next 7 en route to merely a 13-4 campaign as they settled in, established the run (9-2 when rushing for 100 or more), and oh by the way, they still have this Aaron Rodgers guy.

So what’s different? Well, Rodgers, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are still there, but Davante Adams is gone. Marquez Valdez-Scantling is gone. St. Brown is gone. Three offensive line starts are currently listed on the injury report. Which leaves the Packers with Allen Lazard (returning today from injury, likely) as the de facto number one receiver, Christian Watson as the young hopeful, the continued existence of Randall Cobb, and the continued “Maybe he still can play like it’s 2015” of the-merely-29-years-old Sammy Watkins.

Unfortunately Bears fans have seen Aaron Rodgers do plenty of damage to the Bears’ hopes and dreams over his career regardless of what they throw at him and this time that includes one of the league’s youngest rosters, especially with two rookies in the defensive back four.

But let’s talk about some of the good things the Bears did in last weeks game of standing-water-ball. The Bears won the takeaway battle (2-1). The Bears won the discipline battle (12 penalties for SF, 3 for the Bears). The Bears allowed two sacks against a very tough matchup. The Bears picked up two sacks against a very tough matchup.

Makes you think the Navy and Orange have a puncher’s chance, right?

Today’s forecast is at least supposed to not be a downpour. Maybe today we get our first look at what both teams are truly capable of.

It’s Bears-Packers week on Sunday Night Football. Bear Down, my friends.

After a very entertaining week one matchup, the WCG returns in full (and on its normal day too!) with a ton to talk about. We’ve got Steven’s experiences in the rain at Soldier Field, discussion of survivor pools in Week 1 and why sometimes they can be just unfair, what gives the Bears a fighting chance this season, Overs and Unders, and much more to cram into two hours.

