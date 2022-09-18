NFL Week 3 Odds: Bears are 3-point favorites against the Texans

The early odds from our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook have the 1-1 Chicago Bears as a three-point favorite at home against the 0-1-1 Houston Texans. The Bears dropped another tough game to the Packers at Lambeau Field, while the Texans fell on the road in Denver. Both franchises are amid a reset with new head coaches for the 2022 season; Matt Eberflus in Chicago and Lovie Smith in Houston.

These two teams have similar philosophies on the defensive side of the ball, and while neither offense has shown much through two weeks, the Texans have shown more willingness to let their second-year quarterback sling it. Houston QB Davis Mills has 75 passing attempts in two weeks, while Justin Fields only has 28. That first week Chicago was playing in a rain storm, but he had more passing attempts in week one (17) than he did in Green Bay (11) on Sunday night.

Chicago’s running game was working against the Packers, which is one reason the passing totals were so poor, but 11 pass attempts in this day and age of professional football is ridiculously low.

With two anemic offenses matching up on September 25, it’s understandable why the over/under for the game is 38.

Do you like the Bears at +3 in the game? What about the over/under?