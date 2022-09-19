Bears vs Packers: Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more

The Chicago Bears once again lost to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, this time by a score of 27 to 10. Depending on who you talk with, the Bears were either in a close game that pivoted on the non-TD call after an inconclusive replay, or it was another thorough butt-kicking by the hated rivals to the north.

You can count me in both camps of thinking because, like many things, there's some truth in the middle.

The game started okay for the Bears, with them leading 7 to 3 after the first, but 21 unanswered second-quarter points from the Packers felt all too familiar. The Packers had their way with the Bears, and to make it worse, it was their running game and not perennial thorn-in-the-side Aaron Rodgers that was so dominant. The Bears couldn't get a stop, and Green Bay made the Bears pay.

Sure there were some questionable calls and non-calls, but it never felt like the Packers were in danger of letting this one slip away.

Green Bay had the edge in first downs (26 to 11), total yards (414 to 228), time of possession (37:15 to 22:45), and third-down conversion percentage (14.3% to 55.6%).

The Bears, who had been so disciplined through preseason and in week one, were flagged 7 times for 50 yards to just 3 for 25 from the Packers.

In the first half the #Bears ran 17 plays to Green Bay’s 40.



Total yards was 233 for G.B. to 84 for Chicago



The Packers held the ball for 20:22 of the first half. — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) September 19, 2022

Now let's take a closer look at the playing time breakdowns for the Bears and also some individual stats.

OFFENSE

Justin Fields wasn't very good, but he also wasn't given much of an opportunity. He was just 7 for 11 passing for 70 yards, with an interception and a passer rating of 43.8. He was sacked 3 times, and he ran 8 times for 20 yards and a TD.

Those 11 passing attempts were the fewest by a Bears' QB in a game he started and finished since Mitch Trubisky went 4 for 7 on October 22, 2017.

David Montgomery had 15 rushes for 122 yards (8.1 ypc) and 14 yards on 2 receptions.

Equanimeous St. Brown led the Bears with 39 yards on 2 catches.

The right guard rotation continued another week with Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick taking turns, but the o-line will get a boost once Patrick is able to snap the ball. Sam Mustipher may be better than a year ago, but he’s still the obvious piece to replace.

DEFENSE

Roquan Smith and Nick Morrow each had 11 tackles, with Morrow adding a tackle for loss.

Jaquan Brisker had 10 tackles, and Eddie Jackson had 9 plus a TFL.

Justin Jones had 8 tackles and 2 TFL, and Trevis Gipson had 4 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, and 3 QB Hits.

Robert Quinn had a sack, 2 tackles, and a TFL.

Kyler Gordon had 6 tackles and Chicago's lone pass defended.

Green Bay's running attack racked up 203 yards on 38 carries (5.3 ypc) and a TD.

Aaron Rodgers completed 19 of 25 passes for 234 yards, 2 TDs, and a passer rating of 131.1

SPECIAL TEAMS*

*The above image has players that only played in the third phase.

Trenton Gill punted 4 times and had a 49.5 average, with 1 punt inside the 20-yard line.

Cairo Santos hit his lone extra point and a 44-yard field goal.

Trestan Ebner returned 4 kicks for 98 yards.

