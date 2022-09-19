Picks and Profits: MNF Double Header

Let’s end Week 2 on a good note, shall we? The rare MNF double header kicks off with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Tennessee Titans. With one of the biggest point spreads of the week, the Bills should have no trouble in their home opener against a Titans squad that lost to the New York Giants last week. Tennessee’s in a bit of a rebuilding year and if they fall behind early, they aren’t built in a way to come back effectively. Despite the big number in the spread, I’m sticking with the Bills.

The Minnesota Vikings travel to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in what looks like a fun early season matchup against two teams with playoff aspirations. The Vikings dominated the Packers wire to wire in Week 1 while the Eagles jumped out to a big lead and held off the Lions in a late surge. Both teams had their offenses working, highlighting their respective alpha wide receivers. Expect that to continue in Week 2, making the over the easiest side to choose. Both teams entered the year with the second-best divisional odds in their respective divisions but with the injury to Dak Prescott, the Eagles look like the frontrunners. I like this game to stay close with the edge to the slight edge to the home team to make the big play when needed.

Check out our staff picks below and hit up the comments to let us know your selections for the Monday Night Football double header:

