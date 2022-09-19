The Bear’s Den, September 19, 2022

Ken’s Note: I had to be at work at 4:00 AM this morning so I couldn’t stay up until 2:00 AM waiting for all the articles around the web to get posted, so this Den will be much shorter than usual for a post-game article.

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears’ Justin Fields starts with razzle-dazzle, ends with dud vs. Packers - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ trick play on their first possession Sunday was a liar. What felt like the start of a memorable game against their dominant rival, instead, served as a prelude to a forgettable offensive performance by quarterback Justin Fields.

Same old story for new-look Bears as Rodgers leads Packers to 27-10 win - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears managed him for a quarter and a half, but that’s not enough. And it’s not progress.

Trevis Gipson, Robert Quinn apply the heat vs. Packers - Chicago Sun-Times - Gipson had two sacks and Quinn had one as the Bears threw their best pass rush at Aaron Rodgers — to no avail in a tough first half.

Instant Reactions: Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears come up short in Green Bay - CHGO - The Chicago Bears defense couldn’t stop Aaron Jones, Justin Fields struggled to connect with his receivers and Luke Getsy will be facing a lot of criticism after calling for a shotgun with the Bears facing 4th-and-goal from inside the 1-yard line.

Instant analysis of Bears’ 27-10 loss vs. Packers in Week 2 - Bears Wire - The Bears suffered a brutal 27-10 loss to the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Bears observations: Offense struggles in 27-10 loss vs. Packers - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears took an early lead at Lambeau Field on Sunday, but the rest of the night belonged to the Packers. Here’s what we learned from the 27-10 loss in Green Bay.

Bears defensive end Trevis Gipson records two early sacks on Aaron Rodgers - NBC Sports Chicago - Defensive end Trevis Gipson records two early sacks on Aaron Rodgers.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Cardinals beat Raiders on Byron Murphy fumble return in OT - ProFootballTalk - Linebacker Isaiah Simmons forced Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to fumble the ball and cornerback Byron Murphy returned the ball 59 yards for a game-winning touchdown.

Report: Trey Lance is expected to have season-ending ankle surgery - ProFootballTalk - Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Lance is expected to have season-ending ankle surgery in the near future.

History between Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore increases chance of suspension - ProFootballTalk - Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans isn’t worried about being suspended after being ejected on Sunday, due to his latest tussle with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Perhaps Evans should be.

Jerry Jones: Cooper Rush’s performance takes away a lot of angst - ProFootballTalk - “I’m telling you, this performance out here today by Rush sure takes a lot of the angst out of that,” Jones said.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Curl: Green Bay Packers running game tramples Chicago Bears dreams - Windy City Gridiron - The offense bears plenty of blame, but the story of tonight was the Bears failing to stop the bleeding from the Packers rush attack.

