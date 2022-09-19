Bear & Balanced: What we saw in Bears vs Packers

The Chicago Bears went to Lambeau Field, and the outcome wasn't surprising in any way. The Green Bay Packers had their way with the Bears for most of the 60 minutes, and while there were some nice moments from Chicago, those were few and far between. The Packers' twelfth man — no I'm not talking about the crowd — had a hand in the game too, but that wasn't the reason Chicago's front seven was gashed all night, nor was it the reason Aaron Rodgers was finding receivers running free.

Green Bay playing at home, after an embarrassing loss, to the team they've dominated over the last few decades, in a game that all the fastest paying casinos all had in favor of the Packers, meant this 27 to 10 final score shouldn't have been a surprise to any fans.

The 2022 season is young, and the Bears have a few winnable games coming up, so while this one was disappointing, let's not overreact.

Tune in tonight at 6:00 p.m. CT for our latest show!

Here's a bullet point outline of our Bear & Balanced show.

Intro: We'll both share some general thoughts about the game.

We'll both share some general thoughts about the game. The Portillo's Trench Tribute: This is our weekly pick for lineman of the game, and thanks to our friends over at Portillo's, we'll be giving out a $100 gift card to one lucky fan each week this season. Tune in to find out how you can win!

This is our weekly pick for lineman of the game, and thanks to our friends over at Portillo's, we'll be giving out a $100 gift card to one lucky fan each week this season. Sweet Tweets: We're both active on social media — so be sure you're all following us at @gridironborn & @wiltfongjr — and we highlight one Twitter interaction/Tweet each week.

We're both active on social media — so be sure you're all following us at @gridironborn & @wiltfongjr — and we highlight one Twitter interaction/Tweet each week. Caught up in a numbers game: This segment has us featuring one number/statistic that we found interesting from the game.

This segment has us featuring one number/statistic that we found interesting from the game. The Fields Report : We always talk about quarterback Justin Fields right before we take our commercial break.

: We always talk about quarterback Justin Fields right before we take our commercial break. The 3 Bears: You all know the story of the Three Bears, right? In this porridge-themed portion of the show, we give our picks for the Bear that was hot, the Bear that was cold, and the Bear that was just right in the game against the Packers.

Check out the video embed here LIVE at 6 Central:

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home, so hit the link and help us grow that brand!

You can also listen to the podcast version here or download it wherever you get your pods:

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!