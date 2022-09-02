The Bear’s Den, September 2, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears to host meeting about plans for new stadium in Arlington Heights - NBC Sports Chicago - The Chicago Bears are hosting an informational meeting to discuss the “potential purchase and possible development of Arlington Park.”

Bears claim Ihmir Smith-Marsette, former Vikings WR - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears 53-man roster now features six wide receivers.

Bears claim WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette off waivers - 670 The Score - The Bears have claimed receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings. Smith-Marsette, 23, has five catches in his NFL career.

Bears ‘proud’ of how Teven Jenkins has earned place in plans - 670 The Score - In late July, the Chicago Bears were wondering what second-year offensive lineman Teven Jenkins’ future held with them. He has since found his fit.

Ryan Poles still confident in relationship with Roquan Smith - 670 The Score - With a contentious contract negotiation behind them, Bears general manager Ryan Poles on Thursday credited star linebacker Roquan Smith’s attitude while expressing hope that the sides can repair their relationship and have a long-term partnership.

Ryan Poles can sense ‘needle moving’ in Bears’ rebuild - 670 The Score - As the Bears move forward with their rebuild, general manager Ryan Poles explained that he can sense the “needle moving,” and he’s hopeful the team can surprise observers in 2022.

Bears betting on pedigree of Alex Leatherwood, Teven Jenkins - Chicago Sun-Times - The former Alabama star is the kind of high-pedigree gamble the Bears should be taking during a rebuilding season. So is Teven Jenkins, who, a month after rumors first surfaced that he’d be traded, is penciled in as the starting right guard.

Chicago Bears to present plans for Arlington Heights stadium - Officials said they’ll present conceptual plans for a transit-oriented, mixed-use entertainment district anchored by a stadium in what they say would be one of the largest development projects in Illinois history.

Chicago Bears: 4 things we heard from GM Ryan Poles - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles is excited to have 32-year-old pass rusher Robert Quinn as part of the defense — despite recent trade speculation.

Column: Ryan Poles backs Matt Eberflus to lead Chicago Bears - Chicago Tribune - It's possible the first addition Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles made — hiring Matt Eberflus as coach — is the one that has him most excited.

Bears Claim WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette - The Irish Bears Network - The Chicago Bears claimed former Vikings Wide Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette off waivers. Here is everything you need to know about Justin Fields newest target. Getting to Know Ihmir Iowa Hawkeyes Ihmir attended college at Iowa where he appeared in 43 games accumulating 1615 yards on 110 catches with 14 touchdowns. His biggest season being his

CHGO Bears Podcast: Ryan Poles on Teven Jenkins’ move to guard and much more - CHGO - In this episode, the guys discuss some takeaways from Ryan Poles and Ian Cunninghams' press conference and also news about Arlington Heights.

Ryan Poles shuts down Teven Jenkins trade talk: 'Good for' Bears at right guard - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears need Teven Jenkins at right guard.

Ryan Poles explains Bears' plan for 'talented' Alex Leatherwood - NBC Sports Chicago - Alex Leatherwood worked at right tackle in his first Bears practice, but the former first-round pick is ready to do whatever is needed to help the team that gave him a second chance.

How Bears' Ryan Poles will evaluate team beyond wins, losses - NBC Sports Chicago - The team isn't expected to compete for a postseason run in the 2022 NFL season, so how will the Bears GM judge the organization?

Why Ryan Poles is confident Bears, Roquan Smith can rebuild relationship - NBC Sports Chicago - Both the Bears GM and the star linebacker said contract negotiations are done until the offseason.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Sean Mannion is happy to get back to Seattle, and close to home - ProFootballTalk - The Vikings cleared out the depth chart at quarterback behind Kirk Cousins, dumping both Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion. (They kept relative newcomer Nick Mullens, a trade acquisition from the Raiders.) Mannion opted to join the Seattle practice squad in lieu of staying in Minnesota.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Broncos announce Russell Wilson's contract extension through 2028 - ProFootballTalk - Denver has now made it official as of Thursday afternoon, announcing Wilson’s five-year contract extension through the 2028 season.

Sam Mustipher, Bears offense ready to ‘prove everybody wrong’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears center knows what critics are saying about the unproven Bears offense, but feels good about being better than people expect in 2022. “That’s the fun part of the game,” he said.

Justin Fields’ supporting cast in the spotlight - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears GM Ryan Poles pushed back against the criticism that he has not given Fields the support and weapons he needs to succeed — mentioning Darnell Mooney, Cole Kmet, Velus Jones and an improving offensive line as elements that will benefit Fields’ development.

Bears to unveil plans for Arlington Heights stadium site - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears will unveil conceptual plans for their potential new home in Arlington Heights on Sept. 8, the team said Thursday.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears claim Ihmir Smith-Marsette, put N’Keal Harry on injured reserve - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears make a few roster moves today, plus an update on the offensive line.

Gabriel: Scouting the 6 newest Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel dove into the tape to give us his unique thoughts on the six newest Chicago Bears.

Sunderbruch: Ryan Poles Keeps Grinding - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears are not in a sprint, nor are they even in a marathon. Instead, they need to keep training so that they can be ready for the marathon...but they’re getting closer.

2022 Chicago Bears DL: Better, worse, or push when compared to a year ago - Windy City Gridiron - In this Bears’ position-by-position roundtable, the WCG staff will give their take on if the position group has improved, gotten worse, or stayed about the same.

