The Bear’s Den, September 20, 2022

Bears report card: Grades for offense, defense in loss vs. Packers - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears were outmatched Sunday night in Green Bay and now have to go back to the drawing board with just about everything.

Jaylon Johnson squirted Aaron Rodgers with water bottle - 670 The Score - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t target Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson once in Green Bay’s 27-10 win against Chicago on Sunday, but Johnson did target Rodgers once – by squirting him with a water bottle.

Matt Eberflus believes Bears need to open up passing game - 670 The Score - The Bears attempted just 11 passes in their 27-10 loss to the Packers on Sunday night at Lambeau Field, and coach Matt Eberflus acknowledged that conservative approach has to change moving forward.

Brandt asks NFL to stop putting Bears-Packers in primetime - 670 The Score - After the Packers earned a 27-10 win against the Bears on Sunday Night Football in Week 2, “Good Morning Football” co-host Kyle Brandt implored the schedule-makers to stop picking the two teams to play in marquee slots.

Montgomery: Home-field advantage explains controversial call - 670 The Score - Bears running back David Montgomery was supportive of his team’s play call to go out of shotgun on fourth-and-goal from the Packers’ 1-yard line with just more than eight minutes remaining Sunday. What he was upset about was the call on the play.

Bernstein: Packers power past HITS-less Bears - 670 The Score - There’s no reason to get hung up on goal-line camera angles and comeback dreams when the distance from here to contention for such an understaffed Bears roster is still so obvious.

Kyler Gordon: Chicago Bears rookie looks to bounce back - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus spoke with cornerback Kyler Gordon about the ebb and flow he will face in his rookie season.

Chicago Bears: Brad Biggs' 10 thoughts on broken offense in Week 2 - Chicago Tribune - Get Brad Biggs' 10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears ran the ball hard — and ran it effectively — while essentially abandoning the passing game in a 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Justin Fields: Chicago Bears QB on failed 4th-down play - Chicago Tribune - Did Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields think he crossed the goal line midway through the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers?

Week 2 Post Game - The Irish Bears Network - Another year. Another loss in Green Bay on primetime television. Traditions are strong in Chicago, and this one is the most frustrating for Bears fans everywhere. After what looked like a strong start, the Packers took over in the second quarter and the gap became too large for the Bears to overcome. While there were

CHGO Bears Podcast: Can Luke Getsy save Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears offense? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew asks the question: Can Luke Getsy save the Chicago Bears offense including QB Justin Fields?

CHGO Newsletter: The loss to Green Bay stings, but perspective remains important - CHGO - From our standpoint, the loss should serve as a reset of expectations after Week 1’s euphoria as well as a reminder that every week cannot be a referendum on the franchise’s future.

Matt Eberflus: Bears need to show passion, emotion in games - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears need to clean up some of their fundamentals, but head coach Matt Eberflus thinks they need to play with more determination, too.

Why Justin Fields didn't hit Equanimeous St. Brown for deep TD vs. Packers - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields had Equanimeous St. Brown wide open for a long touchdown on the Bears' first drive of the second half in Green Bay, but he didn't pull the trigger.

Matt Eberflus adamant Bears 'trust' Justin Fields to throw more - NBC Sports Chicago - Despite trailing by two scores for 34 minutes Sunday, the Bears only asked Justin Fields to throw 11 times. What does that say about how the regime views the young QB?

Bears snap count: David Montgomery owns RB1 role vs. Packers - NBC Sports Chicago - David Montgomery put any talk of a running back competition in Chicago to bed Sunday night in Green Bay.

Bears WR Darnell Mooney, TE Cole Kmet must be at forefront of passing game - Chicago Sun-Times - Mooney and Kmet have a combined seven targets through two games. Can the Bears have a thriving passing attack without them leading the way? “No,” says coach Matt Eberflus.

Bears won’t pass on plan to get Justin Fields more throws - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields threw just 11 passes against the Packers because the Bears’ running game was working so well. But in a developmental stage, a potential franchise quarterback needs more work than that. “You need balance,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “We’d like to be 50/50 in a game.”

Robert Quinn to young Bears: ‘Don’t get used to the feeling of losing’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ most veteran player had advice for a young team one day after the Bears’ 27-10 loss to the rival Packers at Lambeau Field.

Wiltfong & Berckes' Bear & Balanced: What we saw in Bears vs Packers - Windy City Gridiron - JB & Lester rewatched the Bears vs Packers game and they have some cooled down takes right here.

Leming's Bears vs Packers Recap: 10 takes after another walloping at Lambeau Field - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears fell to (1-1) after another uninspiring effort at Lambeau Field on primetime television on Sunday night. Is it time to panic yet or are these just the growing pains of a rebuild?

Wiltfong: Bears vs Packers - Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s the full playing time breakdown for the Bears, a spotlight on some individual stats, and also a few team statistics from their loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Infante's Notes: Bears fall apart as Packers demolish them on ‘SNF’ - Windy City Gridiron - After a promising opening drive, the Bears failed to capitalize and defeat their biggest rivals on the road.

