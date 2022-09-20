Stock up, stock down: Bears-Packers review

Another Bears-Packers game to forget is in the books and we’re going to look at three Bears players that I thought showed up and three that had games to forget.

There wasn’t a lot to like about that game, but there were good plays by some players.

On the bright side, it’s early in the season still. Also on the bright side, the expectations for the Bears are low, so I’m not sure this should be a game that they were expected to win in the first place.

But, it’s very frustrating that the Bears once again lost to the team up north and their weirdo jerk quarterback. And that it was so much more of the same that we’d seen year in and year out. Bad, broken defensive plays and inept offense.

Another night in the north to forget.

Stock up

David Montgomery, RB - He was on my stock down list last week and I chalked it up to the weather and the defense of the 49ers. He bounced back in a big way. He had 136 total yards, 122 of which came on the ground. More of this will help the Bears in so many ways.

Trevis Gipson, DE - Gipson was notably quiet in week one, but he popped right away Sunday. He had two sacks of Aaron Rodgers.

Robert Quinn, DE - Quinn also notched his first sack of the season. Outside of that, he was active getting pressure and hustling to make plays downfield. It was a good day for their best pass rusher.

Stock down

Roquan Smith, LB - Sure, he ended up leading the team in tackles, but it doesn’t mean much when you actually watched him. He struggled to get off blocks and was cleaning up plays an awful lot more than he was blowing them up. He’s going to have to step up his play if he wants to be the highest-paid LB in the league.

Kyler Gordon, CB - I don’t write off players after two games, that would be ridiculous. But Gordon is going through some growing pains. He’s going to be targeted a lot on account of his inexperience and it’s going well for opponents so far. Gordon has to get up to speed quickly, but missing time in the offseason stuff and then again in training camp probably isn’t helping.

Larry Borom, RT - There’s a number of guys who could go in this spot, but the OL was especially a problem last night and Borom struggled mightily. He was definitely blown up twice. The OL as a whole struggled, but I really noticed him a little more.

Who did you notice? Who did I miss? Let me know in the comments or tweet me @SamHouseholder on Twitter.