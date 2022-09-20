Where is your confidence in the Bears’ franchise and in Justin Fields?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Our week three SB Nation Reacts survey has two important Chicago Bears questions for you to answer. First off, as usual, we want to know how you feel about the franchise's direction. Do you still think things are on the correct path under general manager Ryan Poles and the coaching staff led by Matt Eberflus?

And the second question was prompted by the sports talk shows, social media, and some water cooler discussion, so through two weeks of the 2022 season in a new offensive scheme, and with just 12 total starts under his belt, do you think Justin Fields is the guy?

Full disclosure for me; my answers to these poll questions are a double yes.

The franchise is still amid a reset (rebuild), and I'm not about to bail on my thoughts that Fields has all the talent and determination to become "The Guy" at quarterback for the Bears.

Give us your answers, and we'll share the results here at WCG in a couple of days.