Breaking down what went wrong in an yet another Lambeau loss

Robert S. debuts a new stream format as he talked through the tape from the Bears’ loss to the Green Bay Packers live on Second City Gridiron last night — check it out at the link below!

By Robert Schmitz
NFL: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Hey Bears fans! I went live on our YouTube channel (Second City Gridiron) last night to walk through the film from the Bears-Packers game! A link to the stream is available below.

In this stream I debuted a new format — I know many here have mentioned that 5 hours is (understandably) way too long to watch on a replay. With that in mind, I’m going to try and spend the first 30-45 minutes talking through 10-15 key plays from the game before pivoting into the standard livestream.

After the stream, I’ll take that chunk of video and cut it into it’s own release — my hope is that this will help create a “headline” review of the game while also allowing for the livestream to keep it’s audience-focused identity. Let me know if it works!

(Author’s note: I clearly need practice on the 30-45 minute limit! But it’s a start!)

Throughout the stream I plan to talk through...

  • The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Bears’ offensive performance
  • Did Justin Fields play horribly or did Getsy & the offense hang him out to dry?
  • Fun schematic improvements within the Bears’ running game
  • Did anyone on the Bears’ defense play well?
  • Kyler Gordon & Jaquan Brisker’s defensive day
  • What this game means for the rest of the season
  • And much, much more...

Check it out and let me know what you think!

Offensive Highlights:

Full Stream:

Offensive Rundown:

Each Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film to help us all understand the intricacies of the game of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!

