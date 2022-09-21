The Bear’s Den, September 21, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Justin Fields: Grading the Chicago Bears QB in Week 2 loss - Chicago Tribune - Perhaps Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears are in need of some ayahuasca tea to envision what high-level offense in 2022 is supposed to look like.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears Grades: Who shined and who struggled vs Packers? - CHGO - David Montgomery ran all over the Green Bay Packers defense, but where was Cole Kmet?

Bears Rewatch Revelations: Desperately searching for silver linings in loss to the Packers - CHGO - Here’s some things you may have missed while watching the Chicago Bears loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Four Young Bears Off to Cold Starts (Non-Quarterback Category) - Da Bears Blog - Again, Tuesdays are a good spot in the week to assess the development of young players on this young roster and a few concerning trends have begun to emerge.

9 former Bears nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame - 670 The Score - Nine former Chicago Bears players were included among 129 nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023, which will be unveiled in February during Super Bowl week.

Mully & Haugh: Fields didn’t mean harm in fan base comment - 670 The Score - Bears quarterback Justin Fields made a few waves among the fan base with a postgame comment after Chicago’s 27-10 loss at Green Bay on Sunday night.

Bears 1st-and-10: New receivers fueling giant offensive leaps - Chicago Sun-Times - Ryan Poles is taking a steady approach to building the Bears’ offense, but it can’t be ignored that teams that made big moves for wide receivers — the Dolphins (Tyreek Hill), Commanders (Johan Dotson) and Jets (Garrett Wilson) — are 1-2-3 in passing yards after two weeks.

Former Bear Devin Hester begins Hall of Fame march anew after last year’s near miss - Chicago Sun-Times - Tuesday, the former Bears returner was named one of 129 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees.

Jaylon Johnson excited for matchup against Justin Jefferson - 670 The Score - Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is already eager to match up against Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson, he told the Parkins & Spiegel Show.

Bucs' Akiem Hicks out a month with foot injury - ProFootballTalk - Veteran defensive tackle Akiem Hicks tore the plantar fascia in his foot and is expected to miss a month, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Wiltfong: Where is your confidence in the Bears’ franchise and in Justin Fields? - Windy City Gridiron - Bears’ fans, we have two questions for you to answer in this week’s SB Nation Reacts.

Householder: Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers review - stock up, stock down - Windy City Gridiron - I have to find something nice to say, I have to find something nice to say...

Gabriel: Something That Has to be Said - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel didn’t agree with the drama going around Bears Twitter yesterday.

