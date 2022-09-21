Parkins: Fields doesn’t look like he’s taken a step

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

It was a rough one at Lambeau Field on Sunday night. The Chicago Bears were overmatched once again by the Green Bay Packers as they lost 27-10. The defense couldn’t stop the run and the offense spent far too often in 3rd and long resulting in way too many 3-and-outs.

What was the biggest issue and how have the Bears looked after two games? We discuss it all with The Score’s Danny Parkins! Danny joins the podcast to give his thoughts about Justin Fields and the Bears after the first two weeks. Danny has a few things from Fields that has him concerned, but he also thinks it’s early and way too early to panic about what we’ve seen.

“I think you take 1-1 with Justin Fields having some nice moments in the second half of the Niners’ game in the monsoon,” Parkins explained. “Now, having said that, he doesn’t look comfortable in the pocket. He doesn’t look like he’s taken a step in terms of the game slowing down and processing things after the snap and that’s the number one thing you need to be a successful quarterback in the NFL.”

Danny went on to explain that we’re only two games in and he thinks this offense will improve as the season goes on, but he really stresses he needs to see Fields improve in those areas.

Beyond Fields, Danny discusses the offensive line, the lack of Darnell Mooney’s involvement, the struggles of Roquan Smith, and Luke Getsy’s play calling. There’s plenty to discuss and you can unpack it all by checking out the podcast below!