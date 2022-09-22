Picks and Profits: Steelers at Browns

We got a taste last week of what the Thursday Night Football product on Prime will look like this season and I for one am eager for seconds. If you’re able, click over to the All-22 stream. It’s the same audio track but you get to watch the All-22 angles live. It’s something I’ve wanted for a long time and I’m incredibly excited it’s here.

The game features Mitchell Trubisky’s Pittsburgh Steelers traveling to the Cleveland Browns. Both teams are licking their wounds after disappointing losses. These AFC North games have a tendency to play tight so I’m surprised to see a 5-point line as of this writing for the Browns. Feeling no confidence in the Steelers team, it gives me no joy to take the Steelers at +5, but here we are. I’ll take the Browns to win outright but the Steelers do enough to cover. The over/under of 38.5 feels way too low for a divisional game where defenses generally tire in the second half. Both teams will likely want to run the ball, so I can understand the low number, but I’ll take my chances with the over.

