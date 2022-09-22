The Bear’s Den, September 22, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Justin Fields puts Bears over self by trusting team’s offensive vision - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields knows his development could be hampered if he isn’t trusted to air it out, but he trusts the Bears and Luke Getsy to make the right call.

Dannehy: Passing Game Failures are Everyone’s Fault - Da Bears Blog - The fact that Justin Fields has fewer than 200 passing yards through two games is, well, shocking.

Bears LB Roquan Smith misses practice due to a hip injury - 670 The Score - Bears linebacker Roquan Smith didn’t practice Wednesday due to a hip injury. Smith finished the game in the Bears’ loss to the Packers on Sunday, and it remains unclear how he suffered the injury.

Justin Fields clarifies comment toward Bears fans - 670 The Score - Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Wednesday made an unsolicited effort to clarify a comment about Chicago’s fan base that he made after his team’s 27-10 loss to the Packers on Sunday, explaining that he felt the words were later taken out of context on social media.

Emma: Justin Fields can let his play do the talking for him - 670 The Score - Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Wednesday responded to criticism of a comment he made about the fan base after Chicago’s loss at Green Bay. Now, he has the chance to respond with his performance on the field.

Column: Justin Fields, Chicago Bears passing game struggling - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields says he's not in charge of calling plays after he attempted only 11 passes in a loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Column: Justin Fields' apology to Chicago Bears fans was unnecessary - Chicago Tribune - QB Justin Fields has much bigger fish to fry — namely awakening a somnambulant Chicago Bears passing attack that has produced an NFL-worst 153 yards through two games.

Chicago Bears Q&A: Do coaches doubt Justin Fields as passer? - Chicago Tribune - After the Chicago Bears threw the ball only 11 times in a 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, readers want to know if the coaches doubt quarterback Justin Fields’ ability in the passing game — as well as questions about Kyler Gordon’s rookie struggles and whether Week 3 against the Houston Texans is a “must-win.”

Why Bears’ Justin Fields is taking control of his message and showing more personality - The Athletic - After a viral comment, Fields says, "I just got to be really clear to everything that I say … or just really not say anything at all."

CHGO Bears Podcast: Can the Chicago Bears bounce back in Lovie Smith's return with the Texans? - CHGO - Lovie Smith returns to the Windy City as the head coach of the Houston Texans. Can Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears offense bounce back to solve his defensive schemes?

Red Zone Report: Struggles galore for the Bears on both ends in Week 2 - CHGO - An in-depth look into how the Chicago Bears fared inside the red zone in their Week 2 victory to the Packers.

Bears QB Justin Fields clears up ‘fans not putting work in’ comments - Bears Wire - Bears QB Justin Fields addressed his "fans not putting work in" comments after the loss to the Packers: "I respect every fan that we have."

Justin Fields clarifies comments about Bears fans - NBC Sports Chicago - Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields caught flak on social media for comments he made about Bears fans that were taken out of context.

Bears Week 2 overreactions: Is Justin Fields being wasted in Chicago? - NBC Sports Chicago - Eleven passes and 17 dropbacks in a game don't scream confidence. After the Bears' 27-10 loss to the Packers, there are questions about Justin Fields and his future with the Bears. Josh Schrock examines in his Week 2 overreactions column.

Bears' Lucas Patrick snaps football at center during practice - NBC Sports Chicago - We haven't seen Bears center snap a football at Bears practice since he initially injured his hand at Training Camp.

5 Free Agent’s That the Bears Should Consider - The Irish Bears Network - It is no where near time to hit the panic button. This Bears team is rebuilding and extremely young. Bad games will happen. How they respond and grow from those bad games is far more important. Should the front office decide to add some more talent to the roster? They have been on record saying

Bears notebook: Roquan Smith out with hip injury - Chicago Sun-Times - Smith did not practice Wednesday when the Bears began preparation for the Texans on Sunday. He had 11 tackles — but no impact plays — against the Packers.

Bears’ defense going back to the basics after faltering vs. Packers - Chicago Sun-Times - A slew of missed tackles paved the way for the Packers to gain 414 total yards and 203 on the ground last week. “It’s something we have to correct,” coach Matt Eberflus said, “and we’re going to work tirelessly to get that done. But a lot of times it happens early in the year.”

QB Justin Fields apologizes, tries to clarify remark about Bears fans - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields: ‘I would never disrespect’ Bears fans

QB Justin Fields believes Bears are confident in him despite 11 passes vs. Packers - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields acknowledged that the limited opportunity to throw might make it difficult for him to grow as a quarterback, but didn’t think it reflects doubt by the coaching staff.

Roquan Smith: Chicago Bears LB sits out practice - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears offensive lineman Lucas Patrick practiced without the cast he wore in the first two games at right guard.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Kenny Golladay confused about his lack of snaps: I should be playing - ProFootballTalk - The Giants’ previous regime signed Kenny Golladay to be a No. 1 receiver, giving him a four-year, $72 million deal in free agency before the 2021 season. The new coaching staff isn’t playing Golladay like even a No. 3 receiver, much less a No. 1.

Cowboys work out three quarterbacks, including Case Cookus - ProFootballTalk - Three quarterbacks were among the seven players the Cowboys worked out Tuesday.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears Sackwatch 2022: Week 2 vs Green Bay Packers - Windy City Gridiron - Lester’s Chicago Bears’ Sackwatch is adding a video breakdown to the party with a bonus play spotlight of something that went well for the Bears!

Zeglinski: Chicago Bears’ Lucas Patrick returns to snapping footballs at center - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears might finally have their man in the middle play where they signed him to play.

Zimmerman's Chicago Bears Podcast with Danny Parkins: Justin Fields doesn’t look like he’s taken a step forward - Windy City Gridiron - Danny Parkins joins the Bears Banter podcast and says there are positives and negatives after two games.

Berckes' Ten Thoughts on the NFL: Crazy Comebacks - Windy City Gridiron - Crazy comebacks, Trey Lance injured, Eagles stand out, and more in this week’s thoughts

Schmitz: Breaking down what went wrong in an yet another Lambeau loss - Windy City Gridiron - Robert S. debuts a new stream format as he talked through the tape from the Bears’ loss to the Green Bay Packers live on Second City Gridiron last night — check it out at the link below!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home — yes that link does go to the Run Pass Opinion channel, and that’s because we’ll soon be moving our channel over there! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.