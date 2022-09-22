Bears Over Beers: Focus on David Montgomery & Cole Kmet

This year, JB and EJ will take a closer look at a couple of players from the previous game to talk about their performance, progression, and how they fit into the future of the Chicago Bears. Up this week, running back David Montgomery and tight end Cole Kmet.

How much of Montgomery’s success can be attributed to the offensive line or the new scheme? Should the Bears bring the talented runner back on a second contract? What is going on with Cole Kmet? Are there parts of his game shining despite the lack of production in the passing game? The guys take a look at all of that and more on this week’s episode.

