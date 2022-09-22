Reacts: Chicago Bears Confidence Results

Earlier this week, we asked you guys to give us your confidence level in the Chicago Bears' franchise by voting in our Reacts' survey.

Losing on Sunday Night Football to the division rival Green Bay Packers — in another somewhat lopsided contest — obviously skewed some of this week's votes, but there are still about three-quarters of you guys feeling pretty good about the direction that general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus has Chicago heading.

For the record, I'm still optimistic about the direction of the team.

I can't panic with them sitting at 1-1 in a reset season when I expected them to be 0-2. Would I like to see more from Justin Fields and the offense?

Yep.

And if things don't flash a bit more offensively against the Texans, Giants, Vikings, Commanders, Patriots, and Cowboys, their next six games, then I'll revisit my thoughts on where the franchise is headed.

This week the o-line should be able to settle in with Lucas Patrick readying himself to start at center. That allows Teven Jenkins to stay on the field at right guard, and continuity up front is critical for the development of an offense.

We've seen some of their young players pop on film, and struggle at times too, but that's what this season is all about. Growing pains on the field for the GM to see who are the building blocks for the future.

