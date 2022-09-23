Picks and Profits: Full Sunday Slate

A lot of fun lines to pick from this week in the full slate. Will what we’ve learned from the first two weeks carry forward into Week 3 or will the events of the day leave us scratching our heads? My bet is on the latter.

The Chicago Bears host the Houston Texans as field goal favorites. After the disappointing performance up in Green Bay, look for the Bears to rebound against the franchise’s old ball coach. The talent level of the San Francisco and Green Bay defenses shouldn’t be discounted so I’m counting on the step down in competition to result in actual functioning offense. The Texans have limited both of their first two opponents to 20 points. Give me the Bears to win, cover, and hold the Texans to limited production for the over to hit again.

