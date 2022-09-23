Bears vs Texans Injury Report: Chicago rules 3 out, Roquan Smith questionable

It’s week three in the NFL, and the injuries around the league are starting to stack up. The Chicago Bears have avoided anything serious thus far, but their injury report is as large as we’ve seen this season. They’ve already ruled three players out for Sunday’s contest with the Houston Texans.

Here’s the full Bears injury list.

Matthew Adams, OLB (Hamstring) - Out

Dane Cruikshank, S (Hamstring) - Out

Ryan Griffin, TE (Achilles) - Out

Velus Jones Jr., WR (Hamstring) - Doubtful

Jaylon Johnson, CB (Quad) - Questionable

Roquan Smith, LB (Hip) - Questionable

The only player in the above group that practiced today was Jones, but he was limited. However, the doubtful designation means the team is leaning towards him sitting for a third consecutive game.

The Tribune’s Brad Biggs is reporting that they expect Roquan to go on Sunday, but with Adams out, we should see UDFA, and Lake Zurich’s own, Jack Sanborn, get some reps on defense.

Johnson’s quad injury popped up this week after practicing in full on Wednesday, then limited on Thursday.

With three players already ruled out, look for the Bears to elevate a couple of their practice squadders tomorrow.

Here are the players the Texans list in their report for the game.

Brevin Jordan, TE (Ankle) - Out

Isaac Yiadom, CB (Thigh) - Out

Austin Deculus, OT (Ankle) - Out

Maliek Collins, DT (Knee) - Questionable

Kurt Hinish, DL (Foot) - Questionable

Pharaoh Brown, TE (Shoulder) - Questionable

The only questionable Texan that suited up for today’s practice was Brown, and he’s listed as their starting tight end.

Collins starts for them at defensive tackle, and he’s been given rest days to manage his injury, so it’s likely he plays.

Check out this week’s video version of the injury report on my T Formation Conversation podcast live at 8:00 p.m. CT with special guest Dr. Mason West. Mason knows his stuff about sports injuries, so I’m excited to add his perspective to the show.

If you prefer to consume your Bears’ content in audio form, the podcast can be heard right here once published.