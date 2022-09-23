Is Justin Fields The Guy?

This is SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We asked our fans two questions this week

But no matter how confident we are in the franchise’s direction, everything truly hinges on Justin Fields becoming “The Guy” this year.

I’m not expecting a Josh Allen-like leap into the top tier of NFL quarterbacks, but Fields needs to prove to general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus that he has what it takes for this team to build around him long-term.

Fields must grow as a player as the season progresses and show the skills he can develop into a franchise QB. If the 2022 season ends and there’s still uncertainty around Fields’ potential, then the timetable on the franchise reset is moved to 2023.

I’ve seen enough good moments in his 14 professional games that make me believe the future is bright for him in the Windy City. Still, there have been plenty of questionable decisions from him that make the other side of the argument just as believable.

It’s still far too early to know what he’ll become as a pro, but for now, I think he’s “The Guy.”

