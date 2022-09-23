The Bear’s Den, September 23, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears’ Luke Getsy explains Justin Fields’ usage in Packers loss - NBC Sports Chicago - The box score says Justin Fields threw the ball only 11 times in Green Bay. That doesn’t tell the whole story.

Bears - Texans scouting report, what to expect in Week 3 game - NBC Sports Chicago - The scouting report on the Texans should look very familiar for the Bears in Week 3.

NFL reception statistic reveals truth about Bears passing offense - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears continue to set franchise and league lows in the passing game.

Bears working ‘tirelessly’ to fix missed tackles from Packers game - NBC Sports Chicago - Matt Eberflus and his coaching staff have put a clear emphasis on correcting tackling technique and missed tackles.

Lovie Returns to Soldier Field (Again): Week Three Game Preview, Volume I - Da Bears Blog - He has a beard now. A glorious, white beard. It terrifies young babies. So…

With Lucas Patrick healthy, Bears face O-line decision - 670 The Scor - With Lucas Patrick now healthy enough to snap the football and play center, the Bears have a decision to make on how they’ll configure their offensive line.

670 staff predictions: Bears-Texans - 670 The Score - The Chicago Bears (1-1) visit the Houston Texans (0-1-1) on Sunday afternoon. Here are game predictions from our 670 The Score hosts, producers and writers.

Bears-Texans: 3 matchups to watch - 670 The Score - All week long, the Bears have talked about how much they trust quarterback Justin Fields to throw the ball more and how they’re expecting to see that soon.

Bears’ Roquan Smith misses practice for 2nd straight day - 670 The Score - Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (hip) on Thursday was held out of practice for a second straight day, while top cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad) was a limited participant as he was added to the team’s injury report.

Bears OC Luke Getsy stands by game plan that resulted in 10 points, 11 passes - Chicago Sun-Times - Regardless of the opponent, regardless of having a young quarterback in Justin Fields and regardless of Getsy being just two games into his coordinating career, this is a time for adjustments rather than stubbornness.

Bears-Texans podcast: Picking the winners - Chicago Sun-Times - The Week 3 picks are in.

Against Davis Mills, Bears ‘still gotta show up as if we are playing Aaron Rodgers’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Justin Fields has loud tools that the Bears still need to help polish. Davis Mills appears more fully-formed, though without the ceiling of the quarterbacks drafted ahead of him.

Bears’ Trevis Gipson picking up where he left off - Chicago Sun-Times - Gipson, who had seven sacks last season, had two against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday. Can he sustain success as opponents become more aware of him? “It’s sort of not playing checkers, but chess. You always want to stay one move ahead,”

Chicago Bears: Luke Getsy defends run-pass balance - Luke Getsy pointed more to execution from Chicago Bears players and coaches as the offense’s problem over the balance of run and pass calls.

Chicago Bears: 12 key numbers for Week 3 vs. Houston Texans - The Chicago Bears are 3-point favorites for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans at Soldier Field. But it’s far from a gimme win.

Patience Is Important When It Comes To Evaluating Justin Fields - The Irish Bears Network - Justin Fields did not play a great game against Green Bay. He missed on a few throws and was indecisive on a few others. He looked rattled in the pocket at times and took a few sacks he should not have. With that said, he also looked like a quarterback making his 12th start.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Zeglinski: Mitchell Trubisky isn’t Pittsburgh’s answer at QB - BETFTW - Two games are plenty to write off the former top pick.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Berkes & Snyder's Bears Over Beers: Focus on David Montgomery & Cole Kmet - Windy City Gridiron - The guys take a closer look at two offensive weapons for the Bears

THE RULES

