Trevis Gipson is our Monster of the Week

Trevis Gipson dropped Aaron Rodgers twice in their week two game on Sunday Night, and while the outcome wasn’t what the Chicago Bears were hoping for, Gipson was one of several nice performances from some young Chicago players. Through two weeks, many of the first contract Bears have flashed, and those are the specific players that Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan have focused on in their new podcast, Making Monsters.

This week is their Trevis Gipson episode, as they talked with Trevis’ brother, Thomas Gipson, about growing up with Trevis and his experience playing basketball overseas. Then after the break (about 35 minutes), Taylor and Dylan got to speak with Kelly Hines of The Tulsa World. Kelly was lucky enough to cover Trevis’ entire career at Tulsa, and they talked a lot about Trevis becoming the player he is today.

Finally, they wrap things up by previewing tomorrow's Bears matchup with the Houston Texans.

