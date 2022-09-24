Bears elevate Joe Thomas

On Saturday, the Chicago Bears elevated linebacker Joe Thomas from their practice squad to play in Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

With linebacker Matt Adams and safety Dane Cruikshank already ruled out with injuries (and Roquan Smith questionable), the Bears need some depth tomorrow with special teams’ experience, and the 31-year-old Thomas has extensive work in the third phase at every stop in his NFL journey.

But more interesting to me is who the Bears didn’t bring up.

The last two weeks, the Bears elevated center Dieter Eiselen from the practice squad to backup Sam Mustipher, but with him not being promoted this week, that tells me that Lucas Patrick, who had his cast removed, is probably going to take over at center. With Patrick snapping all week at practice, the Bears are likely comfortable slotting him in at the position he was signed to play, which leaves the right guard spot to be manned all game long by Teven Jenkins.

This year teams can elevate a practice squadder three times before they need to sign him to their active 53-man roster.

Check out this week’s video version of the injury report on my T Formation Conversation podcast with special guest Dr. Mason West. Mason knows his stuff about sports injuries, so I’m excited to add his perspective to the show. You guys can follow Mason on Instagram and Twitter for more knowledge.

If you prefer to consume your Bears’ content in audio form, the podcast can be heard right here.