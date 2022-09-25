Bears vs. Texans: How to watch Week 3 matchup

Of all the teams in the NFL, the Chicago Bears have performed the worst against the Houston Texans. In five lifetime meetings, the Bears have only one victory against the Texans which is good for a .200 winning percentage. The only team that the Bears have historically done worse against is the Detroit Wolverines, who beat the Bears twice in the 1928 season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the week 3 matchup.

GAME TIME

Kickoff is scheduled for Noon (CT) on Sunday, September 25, from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

TELEVISION

The game will be on CBS with Andrew Catalon and James Lofton on the call, and if you live in the orange of this 506Sports.com map, then you get the Bears.

ODDS

Our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Bears as a 3-point favorite, with the over/under for the game at 40.5, and if you like the Bears to win outright the moneyline is -150.

RADIO

Local radio is heard on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, with Jeff Joniak handling the play-by-play, Tom Thayer on color, and Mark Grote serving as the sideline reporter.

The Bears’ Spanish-language feed is heard on TUDN Deportes Radio 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with play-by-play by Omar Ramos and analyst Miguel Esparza.

STREAMING

