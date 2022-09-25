Bears vs Texans: Live updates and open thread

The Chicago Bears are going for only their second win all-time against the Houston Texans, and it’s a game the oddsmakers believe they can get. For the first time this season the Bears are favored.

David Montgomery and Byron Pringle are doubtful to return.

Bears trail 14-13 at the half.

Bears take the lead, 20 to 17, in the third.

The score is 20 to 20 near the end of the third.

