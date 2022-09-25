NFL Week 4 Odds: Giants favored by 2.5 over the Bears

The early odds are out for the October 2 Chicago Bears at the New York Giants game from our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, and they have Chicago as 2.5 point underdog. The point total over/under is 39.5, with the moneyline being -140 for the Giants and +120 for the Bears.

The Bears are coming off a 23 to 20 win at home to the Texans, while the Giants play at home tomorrow night against the Cowboys.

Depending on the outcome of the Monday night game, that line may move, but it has held relatively steady since it opened back in May. On May 13, it opened up with the Giants at -2.5; it moved to -3 for the Giants on September 22, so unless there’s an injury to a key member on New York’s team I would expect it to stay as is.

The passing game from the 2-1 Bears has stumbled out of the gate, but their running game has been strong, and their defense has stepped up at times. The Giants have narrowly won both their games on the young season, with their first being 21 to 20 against the Titans, and then last week it was 19 to 16 against the Panthers.

Who do you like on the early odds for the game? Are you taking the 2.5 points and the Bears? Can Chicago win outright? What about the over/under?