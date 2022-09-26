Picks and Profits: Cowboys at Giants

The undefeated New York Giants play host to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys cling to the hopes that they can ride Cooper Rush to a few victories until Dak Prescott can return to make a run in the NFC. The Giants are a surprising 2-0 under new coach Brian Daboll. If there’s anything that’s more inflated than betting lines on the Cowboys, it’s betting lines on the Giants. The books have the game close to even, giving the Giants less than a field goal at home. I tend to think that’s the right move, basically betting against the backup QB and keeping the Cinderella start alive for Daboll.

The over/under line is very low, but three of the four games that these teams have played in haven’t crossed about that mark. I’d avoid the line if I wasn’t obligated to take a side, so I’ll say the offensive trends continue for both sides and the under hits.

Check out where the rest of our writers are at with this one and hit up the comments below to let us know your picks.

You can find the latest on tonight’s game right here from our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Find me on Twitter @gridironborn and join me each Sunday morning on 2nd City Gridiron YouTube as we talk lines, props, daily fantasy, and answer all of your burning questions to help you profit.